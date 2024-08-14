Graceville cancels varsity football prior to season
WCSD receives “robo” bomb threat email
CRA adds funding opportunities
Missing Chipley 12 year old found
A new cell tower project passes through Washington County Planning Commission  
Man Arrested After Violent Encounter with Police
“Touch A Truck” Event Coming to Downtown Chipley
A Bear-y happy 80th birthday celebration at Vernon Library
WCSD partners with WCSO to provide weapon detecting K-9’s to schools
Ringing in repairs: Church bell gets a major lift
Wed. Aug 14th, 2024
News

Graceville cancels varsity football prior to season

By WMBB Aug 14, 2024 0 Comments
[CONTRIBUTED]

With just three days until the preseason begins, Graceville High School has canceled its varsity football season due to a lack of numbers on the roster.

The Tigers went through spring and summer operations with around 19 players under first-year head coach, Richard Koonce. Right before school began, six players transferred to other local high schools, and another three were ruled ineligible due to grades.

The Program was left with around a dozen middle schoolers and another dozen high school players, mostly underclassmen, so they will continue to field a JV and middle school team this season.

Coach Koonce said Graceville Principal Carlan Martin made the call to cancel the varsity season on Monday, with the decision coming down to keeping the young athletes safe.

“We lose nine out of 19,” Koonce said. “That’s pretty much your whole team. And most of those guys are upperclassmen. So, you know, the decision was made to not put the young guys in harm’s way and allow them to have a football experience where they won’t be beat up like in years past.”

It is uncertain at this time whether or not Graceville will have a varsity football team in the future. The potential end of an era would wrap up a program that won two state championships (1988 and 1993) and had four state semifinal appearances, with their most recent in 2005.

Coach Koonce said the season getting canceled is a heartbreaking blow to the rich history of the Graceville football program.

“I walked by the gym today and they got a picture of the first-ever Graceville football team,” Koonce said. “And I looked at it and I’m like, ‘Wow, that is almost a hundred years worth of history.’ And it just seems like that fire, that edge, that pride that the community had in their team, and Friday nights, it’s kind of dissipated.”

Coach Koonce said he plans to remain in command of the program during this difficult time, helping with the JV and middle school teams.

The termination of the season will affect other local teams with Graceville on their schedule including Wewahitchka, Sneads, Vernon, Franklin County and Cottondale. Wewahitchka was scheduled to face Graceville on week one of the regular season on August 23. The Gators have since rescheduled to face Lighthouse C

#football #Graceville #local sports

By WMBB

Related Post

News Top Stories

Missing Chipley 12 year old found

GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 13, 2024
News

WCSD partners with WCSO to provide weapon detecting K-9’s to schools

NATALIE HOLTON Aug 8, 2024
Community Local News News

Ringing in repairs: Church bell gets a major lift

GARRETT VALCOURT Aug 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

News

Graceville cancels varsity football prior to season

News Top Stories

Missing Chipley 12 year old found

Local News

A new cell tower project passes through Washington County Planning Commission  

News

WCSD partners with WCSO to provide weapon detecting K-9’s to schools

Community Local News News

Ringing in repairs: Church bell gets a major lift