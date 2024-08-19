Innovations Financial Credit Union is coming to Chipley 
News

Innovations Financial Credit Union is coming to Chipley 

By NATALIE HOLTON Aug 19, 2024 0 Comments
The announcement of the new location marks the credit union’s first branch outside Bay County. Innovations FCU has been open since 1952 and currently serves over 24,000 members across the Panhandle.

The new Chipley branch will offer a full range of financial products and services, including personal and business banking solutions and loans. Kenny Ray Mitchell, Market Leader—Northern Panhandle Region, and his team are looking forward to assisting members with their financial needs.

David Southall, President/CEO of Innovations Financial Credit Union, expressed his enthusiasm about the new branch, “We are thrilled to open our new branch in Chipley, which represents a significant step in our mission to bring accessible, high-quality financial services to more of our community. This expansion into Washington County allows us to better serve our members and continue to foster financial empowerment across the region.”  

Innovations has not released a planned opening date. They do, however, have a temporary site for the business at 976 Main Street in Chipley. The property will see improvements such as parking, signage, and exterior paint soon, with the project being approved by Chipley City Council on August 13.

