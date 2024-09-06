Chipley Police Undercover Operation Leads to Narcotics Arrests
Fri. Sep 6th, 2024
Crime News

Chipley Police Undercover Operation Leads to Narcotics Arrests

By GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 6, 2024
ASHLEIGH HOPE CLARK AND EMILY SIERRA HAMMOCK KENT

In a concerted effort to combat the sale of illegal narcotics, the Chipley Police Department successfully conducted an undercover operation, resulting in the arrest of two individuals for drug-related offenses.

Ashleigh Hope Clark has been charged with the sale of barbiturates within 1,000 feet of a park and the use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. In a separate, but related case, Emily Sierra Hammock Kent was arrested on charges of selling methamphetamine and similarly using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Both individuals were taken into custody and are currently being held at the Washington County Jail, awaiting further legal proceedings.

The Chipley Police Department expresses its gratitude to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for their invaluable assistance throughout the operation. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding illegal narcotics activities to contact the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310.

By GARRETT VALCOURT

