Chipley Police swiftly capture armed robbery suspect

Mon. Sep 2nd, 2024
By Staff Report Sep 1, 2024
On August 30th, the Chipley Police Department received an urgent tip regarding a possible threat. The intelligence indicated that an individual was preparing to rob multiple convenience stores in the area. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the Chipley PD promptly mobilized its resources, deploying patrol officers and investigators to identify the suspect and alert potential targets.

Local convenience stores were immediately informed of the potential danger, receiving a detailed description of the suspect along with guidelines on how to enhance their security measures. The department also ramped up its patrol presence in the areas believed to be at risk, a move aimed at both deterring potential criminal activity and ensuring a rapid response should an incident occur.

The increased vigilance proved crucial. On the night of August 31st, shortly after 10 p.m., the Chipley Police Department received a call reporting an armed robbery in progress at a Shell Gas Station near the interstate. Officers were dispatched to the scene without delay. Within moments, a “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) alert was broadcast for the suspect’s vehicle, initiating a multi-county search.

The swift, collaborative efforts between the Chipley Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Holmes County authorities yielded immediate results. The suspect’s vehicle was spotted traveling along the interstate near Bonifay. Law enforcement units from the surrounding areas converged on the location, quickly bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Upon arrival, Chipley PD investigators confirmed the identity of the detained individual as Isaac Xavier McDonald, the prime suspect in the ongoing robbery investigation. McDonald was promptly arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. McDonald faced charges of robbery with a firearm. A bond was set at $50,000

As the investigation continues, the Chipley Police Department has assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to maintain safety and order, with ongoing efforts to prevent similar incidents in the future.

