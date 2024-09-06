One million dollar winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Chipley
Tragic loss of high school athlete shocks community

By GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 6, 2024 0 Comments
Port St. Joe High School and its extended football family are grieving the sudden loss of star athlete, Chance Gainer, an 18-year-old honors student and football standout. Gainer collapsed during Friday night’s game against Liberty High School while on Liberty’s field.

According to Gulf County School Superintendent, Jim Norton, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) arrived on the scene to find Gainer without a pulse. However, they managed to restore his pulse before transporting him to a nearby hospital in Blountstown. Sadly, despite their efforts, Gainer passed away at the hospital.

Norton expressed the deep sorrow felt by everyone associated with Port St. Joe High School and its Tiger Sharks football program, telling our affiliate that Gainer’s passing has left the community “absolutely crushed.” Norton described Gainer as not only an exceptional athlete, renowned for his “world-class speed,” but also as a young man with a “world-class personality.”

Gainer, who maintained a grade point average exceeding 4.0, had recently visited Vanderbilt University to explore potential opportunities for his college education. His academic and athletic achievements made him a source of pride for his school and community.

In response to this heartbreaking event, Superintendent Norton is arranging grief counseling services for the school’s students, football team, teachers, and staff to help them cope with the profound loss.

The football game scheduled for the upcoming Friday against Blountstown has been postponed as the school community mourns the loss of this remarkable young man.

By GARRETT VALCOURT

[email protected]

