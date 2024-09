One fortunate player woke up $1 million richer this morning. Last night’s Florida Lottery drawing resulted in a winning ticket that was sold in Chipley.

The winning ticket was purchased at Handi Mart, located at 1230 Main Street. The Mega Millions jackpot, currently estimated at $740 million, will roll over for the next drawing on Tuesday at 11 p.m. The Florida Lottery predicts that by the next drawing, the jackpot could approach $800 million.