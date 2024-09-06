Vernon coach’s playbook to molding young leaders

As the sun begins its descent, casting a golden hue across the lush, freshly manicured fields, a chorus of shouts and claps fills the air. The sounds echo like thunder, cutting through the quiet of the evening. The young men are lined up in full padding, their eyes locked on their coaches, resembling gladiators poised for battle. This is not just football practice; this is the crucible where boys are molded into men. It’s football season, and at Vernon Recreation, Coach Gio Martin and his 66 athletes are deep in the trenches.

“It’s more than a game and practice for us,” says Rachel Yates, a mother who has seen the transformative power of the program firsthand. “Coach pulled my son aside and told him how proud he was of him. My son, Cash (Cashman) Yates, came home with a light in his eyes, knowing he had done something to make Coach Gio proud.” This simple moment, a quiet word of encouragement, is emblematic of a larger movement at Vernon Recreation. Under the stewardship of Coach Gio Martin and his dedicated staff, this program is about far more than mastering the fundamentals of football; it’s about crafting a legacy, one that instills accountability, discipline, and character in every young man who steps onto the field.

Coach Gio Martin does not merely see himself as a coach; he sees himself as a mentor, a guide, a cultivator of young men who will one day lead in their communities. “We are a community of people trying to raise men of accountability and discipline. I have an expectation, and I ensure these young men adhere to that,” he says, his voice carrying the weight of conviction. “We’ve had kids who go home and try to tell their parents what to do. I tell those parents, if that’s the expectation, you might as well keep your kid off our field. I don’t call them football players; I refer to them as student-athletes because it’s about the bigger picture.”

The vision extends far beyond the 66 young athletes and 13 coaches across three programs. As practice concludes, the student-athletes leave the field not as boys tired from a hard day’s work, but as soldiers returning from a battle won, their heads held high, and their spirits lifted. They march in formation to the concession stands, where a hot meal awaits, prepared by the mothers with the same care and precision as line cooks in a four-star restaurant. This, too, is part of the training—learning to serve, to give, and to lead by example.

“It’s more than a meal; it’s the conversations,” says Sheretta Lynn, another dedicated mother. “We don’t know what these young men have waiting for them at home, so somebody has to fill in the gap.” She speaks with a quiet intensity that underscores the profound impact of this simple act of service. Each athlete is greeted with a smile, a joke, and addressed by name—here, they are not just players; they are family. “We spend money out of our own pockets to make sure these boys know they are cared about,” Lynn continues, her words filled with a deep sense of purpose.

This is a community effort, a tapestry woven from the threads of love, discipline, and sacrifice. After the hot meal, each young man is handed a bagged snack, prepared with the same love and attention. These small acts are more than gestures of kindness; they are strategic moves in a broader game plan, ensuring that every student-athlete is nourished, not just physically, but spiritually and emotionally. They are equipped to face not just the challenges on the field, but also the tests that await them in the classroom and beyond.

“We are building more than athletes; we are building leaders,” says Coach Gio, his voice resonating with the gravity of his mission. “We keep these principles: Be the change you want to see and lead by example, keep God first, and anything is possible. And as always, GO JACKETS!”

The impact of this program ripples far beyond the neatly trimmed grass of the field. It touches families, strengthens bonds, and fosters a sense of community that is increasingly rare in today’s world. Here, at Vernon Recreation, football is more than a sport; it is a vehicle for change, a tool to mold the next generation of servant leaders who will carry these lessons with them for a lifetime.

As the evening grows darker and the lights of the field flicker on, there is a palpable sense of purpose in the air. The young men, the coaches, the parents—all are part of something greater than themselves. They are building a legacy, one practice at a time, one meal at a time, one young man at a time. And as long as there is a field, a ball, and a community that believes in the power of sports to transform lives, the legacy of Vernon Recreation will continue to grow, inspiring future generations to come