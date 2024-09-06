WCSO to bring boots, bulls, and buckles

Chipley Police Undercover Operation Leads to Narcotics Arrests
By KINSLEY COOK Sep 6, 2024 0 Comments
The WCSO Rodeo will showcase kids’ sheep riding skills during the Mutton Bustin’ competition. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will hold their annual PCA (Professional Cowboy Association) sanctioned rodeo on Friday, September 13, 2024 and Saturday, September 14, 2024 at the Washington County Equestrian Center. 

Gates will open at 5pm nightly with rodeo action beginning at 7pm. On behalf of WCSO and Sheriff Kevin Crews, Public Affairs Officer Kristy Kolmetz stated, “We are proud to bring this event to the community for the sixth year. We look forward to coming together and fellowshipping with those we have the honor to serve.” 

Additionally, the husband-and-wife country music duo, Grace & Grit, is taking the stage and will be performing Friday, September 13th starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are $12 per person with kids under age 5 free. Advance tickets are available at select locations for $10. 

The kids’ events kick off at 6 p.m. and feature mutton bustin’, a calf scramble, bounce houses, stick pony races, a mechanical bull, and more. 

The Washington County Equestrian Center is located at 2574 Daniel’s Lake Rd.

