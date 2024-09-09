Northwest Florida Community Hospital takes a stand for mental health
Mon. Sep 9th, 2024
Community

Kent-Smith Media welcomes Hannah Collins as News Clerk

By GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 9, 2024 0 Comments
[KINSLEY COOK | The News] The Holmes County Advertiser and Washington County News are proud to welcome Hannah Collins as the newest member of the team, joining as News Clerk.

The Holmes County Advertiser and Washington County News are proud to welcome Hannah Collins as the newest member of the team, joining as News Clerk.

Born and raised in Chipley, Hannah has a deep connection to the local community. After a decade-long stay in Alabama, where she relocated in 2014, she and her family have recently returned home in 2024. As a mother of two young children — a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl — Hannah enjoys spending her free time exploring local amenities like the park, library, and charming cafes with her kids. She also shares a special bond with her mother, Carol Kent, who continues to be a guiding influence in her life.

Professionally, Hannah brings with her a wealth of experience. Holding a degree in business and finance, she has spent over 10 years in management, 5 years working in finance, and another 5 years honing her skills in marketing and sales. Her impressive background makes her a perfect fit, as she aims to contribute to the betterment of our local community.

“I am truly honored to be a part of a team that plays such a pivotal role in connecting and uplifting the community,” Hannah shared when discussing her new role.

“Hannah brings a very unique view to our team and we are very excited for what the future holds,” stated Holmes County Advertiser and Washington County News Editor Garett Valcourt. “Hannahs attention to detail is unmatched as well as her wealth of knowledge and wisdom. Hannah’s unique perspective and willingness to assist in any way she can makes her an invaluable asset to our growing team!”

The News team is excited to have Hannah on board and look forward to the fresh ideas and dedication she will bring to the Holmes County Advertiser and Washington County News. 

By GARRETT VALCOURT

