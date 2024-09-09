Northwest Florida Community Hospital takes a stand for mental health

Northwest Florida Community Hospital announced the addition of Veronica Guettler, a board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, to their healthcare team.

Guettler brings over a decade of experience in providing mental health services to patients of all ages. Guettler completed her master of science in nursing at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, following her baccalaureate from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington.

Her academic achievements include induction into the Sigma Theta Tau Nursing Honor Society and the Tau Sigma Honor Society of Transfer Students. Guettler’s leadership was recognized early in her career when she was elected vice president of her undergraduate nursing program.

Throughout her career, Guettler has been committed to education and mentorship, serving as an honorary clinical instructor for Walden University’s Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner students. She is known for her dedication to clinical education and often provides training and support to her colleagues.

Specializing in a holistic approach to mental health, Guettler integrates traditional psychiatric medication treatments with alternative natural treatments, such as vitamins, supplements, lifestyle modifications, nutrition, exercise, and stress management. She emphasizes the importance of the mind, body, and spiritual connection, focusing her practice on evidence-based care.

Her areas of expertise include managing conditions such as ADHD, behavioral disorders, depression, anxiety, trauma, bipolar disorder, psychotic disorders, sleep disorders, addiction, and symptoms associated with dementia. Guettler is also an advocate for interdisciplinary collaboration to ensure that each patient receives holistic, person-centered healthcare in a comfortable and confidential setting.

With extensive experience in telehealth, Guettler has successfully provided quality care remotely, making mental health services more accessible and convenient for those unable to attend in-office appointments.

Outside of her professional life, Veronica enjoys spending time with her husband and two children, finding serenity at the beach, and reveling in the outdoors.

“Northwest Florida Community Hospital is proud to add this vital service to your community, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to delivering essential healthcare services in our area,” Chief Operating Officer Ronnie Bowen said.