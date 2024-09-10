Student athlete of the week: Kinsleigh Hunter and Lawson Corbitt

Kinsleigh Hunter, a senior at Chipley High School, has been recognized as the student-athlete of the Week by the Washington County News, with sponsorship from Jump Street Inflatables. A standout across multiple sports, Kinsleigh has excelled in volleyball, basketball, and track throughout her high school career, earning accolades both on and off the field.

At 18 years old, Kinsleigh has distinguished herself as a versatile athlete:

Volleyball: Middle/Outside Hitter

Basketball: Combo Guard

Track & Field: Specializing in the 100m, 200m, and High Jump

Academically, Kinsleigh maintains a 3.5 GPA and has been a consistent member of the A&B Honor Roll. She is also an active participant in AVID, a program designed to support students in their pursuit of higher education.

Looking ahead, Kinsleigh plans to attend Florida State University (FSU), where she will continue her basketball career while pursuing a degree in sports medicine. Her ultimate goal is to become a sports trainer and work on the field for a professional sports team.

Kinsleigh’s achievements come in the face of considerable adversity. Her mother, Shanae Boston, speaks proudly of her daughter’s resilience. “The thing that has most impressed me about Kinsleigh has been her perseverance through adversity. Even going through two separate ACL surgeries and recoveries couldn’t keep her from soaring to the highest heights. That’s what I’m most proud of,” Boston shared.

While Kinsleigh has experienced many memorable moments in her sports career at Chipley High, her favorite memory is an unexpected one. “It doesn’t even have to do with volleyball, basketball, or track,” Kinsleigh says with a smile. “My favorite memory is throwing the winning touchdown pass to Jaci in the powder puff game when we were sophomores. The stadium went crazy, and we were so excited! That was so much fun.”

Kinsleigh is the daughter of Shanae Boston and Terrance Hunter, both of whom have been steadfast supporters throughout her journey as an athlete and student.

For her exceptional contributions to both academics and athletics, Kinsleigh is a deserving recipient of this week’s Student-Athlete of the Week honor.

Lawson Corbitt, a senior at Chipley High School, has been honored as the Student-Athlete of the Week by the Washington County News. A standout in both football and baseball, Lawson excels not only in athletics but also academically and in leadership roles at his school.

At 17, Lawson plays key positions in both sports:

Football: Defensive Back/Halfback

Baseball: Outfielder/Middle Infielder

In addition to his athletic prowess, Lawson serves as the President of the Student Council and is a member of the Beta Club, maintaining an impressive 4.5 GPA. He is currently dual-enrolled at Chipola College and Panhandle Technical College, with plans to pursue a degree in compounding pharmacy at Florida State University and Florida A&M University.

His father, Ray Corbitt, expressed great pride in his son’s dedication. “I’m most proud of his heart and all of the hard work that shows up every time he takes the field,” Ray shared.

One of Lawson’s favorite memories from his time at Chipley High was winning the baseball state championship during his sophomore year. “After the game, the whole team and coaching staff made a backflip line into the hotel pool,” he recalls. He also vividly remembers making a catch that the announcer called a “major league play.”

Lawson is grateful to the Chipley High fans, saying, “The fan base is phenomenal and always brings the energy. They’re always there, supporting us at every game.”

Lawson is the son of Ray and Kayla Corbitt, who have been key supporters throughout his athletic and academic journey.

For his dedication, leadership, and athletic achievements, Lawson is a deserving recipient of this week’s Student-Athlete of the Week honor.