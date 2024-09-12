Locals Drew Fleener and Hunter Prough reel in success at national bass tournament

Hunter Prough (right) and Drew Fleener (left) were able to compete against 278 other teams.

Chipley High School senior Drew Fleener and 2024 graduate Hunter Prough earned their spot earlier this year for the 2024 Strike King Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Bill Dance Signature Lakes in Dayton, TN.

The three-day competition hosted teams from around the United States, all hoping to claim the title of high school champion. Prough and Fleener were just one of the 278 boats that were in the tournament on Chickamauga Lake.

“It was very different fishing a large river system,” said Prough. “We found the most success around rocks and ledges.”

Each team had a five bass limit each day for weigh-in, Prough and Fleener ended the first day strong placing in the Top 5 after weigh-in. Prough expressed his enthusiasm for the placement saying, “It was nice to be king for a day, to be from this area and compete on that level was rewarding.”

The team finished in 30th place overall after day two weigh-in, just missing the qualification to fish in finals by 2 pounds.

“It was great to be around that many like-minded people and we met so many new friends from around the nation,” said Fleener. “The trip was definitely a memorable experience for us both.”