Spanish Trail Playhouse presents Into the Woods
Body found on Talton Rd. has been identified
Locals Drew Fleener and Hunter Prough reel in success at national bass tournament
Student athlete of the week: Kinsleigh Hunter and Lawson Corbitt
Northwest Florida Community Hospital takes a stand for mental health
Kent-Smith Media welcomes Hannah Collins as News Clerk
One million dollar winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Chipley
Tragic loss of high school athlete shocks community
Chipley Police Undercover Operation Leads to Narcotics Arrests
WCSO to bring boots, bulls, and buckles
Thu. Sep 12th, 2024
Announcements Community Top Stories

Spanish Trail Playhouse presents Into the Woods

By KINSLEY COOK Sep 12, 2024 0 Comments
Several “Into the Woods” cast members pose for promotional flyer. [CONTRIBUTED]

“I am confident that the energy and talent on stage will make for an unforgettable night,” said show director Kevin Russell. The musical, “Into the Woods” weaves together classic fairy tales like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack and the Beanstalk. As the characters’ stories intertwine and unfold in a forest, they discover that getting what they wish for is not always the end of the story. 

Spanish Trail Playhouse is an all-volunteer local community theater located in Chipley. The playhouse’s production of Into the Woods opens on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. There will be shows following opening night on September 14, as well as September 20 through 22. 

“We’re excited to share this magical and thought-provoking world with you. I couldn’t be prouder of the hard work and dedication every cast and crew member has poured into this production,” added Russell. 

Spanish Trail Playhouse is located at 680 2nd St. in Chipley. More information can be found at spanishtrailplayhouse.com. 

#community musical #Into the Woods #Spanish Trail Playhouse

By KINSLEY COOK

Related Post

Top Stories

Body found on Talton Rd. has been identified

Staff Report Sep 12, 2024
Community

Locals Drew Fleener and Hunter Prough reel in success at national bass tournament

NATALIE HOLTON Sep 12, 2024
Community

Student athlete of the week: Kinsleigh Hunter and Lawson Corbitt

GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

News Top Stories

Tragic loss of high school athlete shocks community

Crime News

Chipley Police Undercover Operation Leads to Narcotics Arrests

Crime News Top Stories

Chipley Police swiftly capture armed robbery suspect

News Top Stories

WCSO finds one deceased in abandoned vehicle

News Top Stories

One fatality reported in Washington County accident