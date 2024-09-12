Spanish Trail Playhouse presents Into the Woods

“I am confident that the energy and talent on stage will make for an unforgettable night,” said show director Kevin Russell. The musical, “Into the Woods” weaves together classic fairy tales like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack and the Beanstalk. As the characters’ stories intertwine and unfold in a forest, they discover that getting what they wish for is not always the end of the story.

Spanish Trail Playhouse is an all-volunteer local community theater located in Chipley. The playhouse’s production of Into the Woods opens on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. There will be shows following opening night on September 14, as well as September 20 through 22.

“We’re excited to share this magical and thought-provoking world with you. I couldn’t be prouder of the hard work and dedication every cast and crew member has poured into this production,” added Russell.

Spanish Trail Playhouse is located at 680 2nd St. in Chipley. More information can be found at spanishtrailplayhouse.com.