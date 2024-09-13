Chipley Garden Club hosts fall decorating contest 
Fri. Sep 13th, 2024
Community

By NATALIE HOLTON Sep 13, 2024 0 Comments
[CONTRIBUTED] The Chipley Garden Club encourages all residents and businesses to enter their fall decorating contest this September.

Visitors and locals have had some new fall decorations around the depot and downtown. The scarecrows have been placed by the Chipley Garden Club and will stay until the end of fall. 

“The “Library Lady” at the Little Library has been with us 8 or 9 years and a few of the scarecrows were donated by participants,” said garden club President Gweneth Collins.   

In the past, the public has been invited to participate in a scarecrow building contest during September to coincide with the historical society’s Fall into History Fest.  “We had some great entries over the years; however, the event insurance cost has put our event on a back burner for the time being,” said Collins. 

This year the garden club has decided to do a Downtown Fall Decorating Contest for residents and businesses during the month of September. The winners will be recognized and awarded a trophy, certificate and cash at the October 2 Garden Club meeting at the Ag Center at 10:30AM.  

If you chose to decorate and wish to enter, register your entry by texting or calling 850-260-4049 with your address, your name and/or business name. There are categories for both business and residential and registration will end at dark on September 29. 

#Chipley Garden Club #Digital-Content #Washington County

By NATALIE HOLTON

