Student athletes of the week: Kadie Bruner and Dakota Williams

Dakota Williams and Kadie Lynn Bruner, both outstanding seniors from Chipley High School,
have been recognized as Student-Athletes of the Week by the Chipley High School News. These
two athletes have not only excelled in their respective sports but have also demonstrated
leadership and resilience throughout their high school careers.
Dakota Williams, an 18-year-old multi-sport athlete, has made a significant impact on the
football, basketball, and track teams during his time at Chipley High. His athletic
accomplishments include:
Football: Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
Basketball: Guard
Track: Sprinter
Dakota maintains a 3.0 GPA and plans to attend lineman school after high school, where he aims
to pursue a career as a lineman. His mother, Jessie Syfrett, is his biggest role model and has
watched him develop key life skills through sports. “Over the last four years, I have watched
Dakota learn many valuable life lessons like discipline, teamwork, goal setting, resilience, and
time management. I am most proud of his leadership skills and dedication. He inspires me daily,”
Jessie shared.
Dakota’s favorite sports memory is playing in the basketball state title game, a moment that
defined his high school sports career. He would like to first thank God for surrounding him with
his supportive family and friends. He also expressed deep gratitude to his mom and grandparents
for always caring for him.
For more insights into the importance of leadership and resilience in youth sports, you might
enjoy reading “Developing Leadership Skills in Youth Athletes” by Gould and Voelker, which
explores how sports can shape character and leadership qualities in young athletes.
Kadie Lynn Bruner, 17, has been a dedicated athlete in varsity cheerleading all four years, along
with competing in weightlifting during her freshman and sophomore years, and playing golf
during her junior and senior years. Kadie is a Flyer and Captain on the cheerleading team, and
she excels off the field as well, serving as:
FBLA Member
Beta Club Member
Journalism Staff Editor
Student Council Member
Student Government Member
Phi Theta Kappa Member at Chipola College
Currently dual-enrolled at Chipola College, Kadie plans to transfer to her dream school, Florida
State University, where she will pursue a degree in nursing. Her goal is to become a nurse
practitioner and work alongside others who share her passion for healthcare.
Her father, Tate Bruner, spoke of her future potential, saying, “Kadie’s drive, determination, and
leadership qualities will no doubt serve her well after high school and beyond into any future
goals she may pursue.” Kadie reflected on her high school sports experience not through one
specific moment, but through a collection of memories. “There’s nothing like the adrenaline of
cheering on the sidelines, even dodging boys and footballs! Despite my injuries, I’ve made every
moment count,” Kadie shared.
Kadie also expressed gratitude to her parents, Tate and Heather Bruner, for their unwavering
belief in her, even during difficult times. For those interested in learning more about the power of
perseverance in sports and life, “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” by Angela
Duckworth provides valuable insights on how persistence leads to success.
Dakota Williams and Kadie Lynn Bruner’s stories highlight the significance of hard work,
leadership, and resilience in both athletics and life, making them deserving recipients of this
week’s Student-Athlete of the Week honors.
We wanted to provide a special thank you to Brad Holt for helping us to get the information for
the Washington County Senior Athletes of the Week. Brad clearly has a passion to see these
students get recognized for their exceptional character and leadership. We appreciate all your
assistance in making this happen!