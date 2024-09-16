Student athletes of the week: Kadie Bruner and Dakota Williams

Dakota Williams and Kadie Lynn Bruner, both outstanding seniors from Chipley High School,

have been recognized as Student-Athletes of the Week by the Chipley High School News. These

two athletes have not only excelled in their respective sports but have also demonstrated

leadership and resilience throughout their high school careers.

Dakota Williams, an 18-year-old multi-sport athlete, has made a significant impact on the

football, basketball, and track teams during his time at Chipley High. His athletic

accomplishments include:

Football: Wide Receiver/Defensive Back

Basketball: Guard

Track: Sprinter

Dakota maintains a 3.0 GPA and plans to attend lineman school after high school, where he aims

to pursue a career as a lineman. His mother, Jessie Syfrett, is his biggest role model and has

watched him develop key life skills through sports. “Over the last four years, I have watched

Dakota learn many valuable life lessons like discipline, teamwork, goal setting, resilience, and

time management. I am most proud of his leadership skills and dedication. He inspires me daily,”

Jessie shared.

Dakota’s favorite sports memory is playing in the basketball state title game, a moment that

defined his high school sports career. He would like to first thank God for surrounding him with

his supportive family and friends. He also expressed deep gratitude to his mom and grandparents

for always caring for him.

Kadie Lynn Bruner, 17, has been a dedicated athlete in varsity cheerleading all four years, along

with competing in weightlifting during her freshman and sophomore years, and playing golf

during her junior and senior years. Kadie is a Flyer and Captain on the cheerleading team, and

she excels off the field as well, serving as:

FBLA Member

Beta Club Member

Journalism Staff Editor

Student Council Member

Student Government Member

Phi Theta Kappa Member at Chipola College

Currently dual-enrolled at Chipola College, Kadie plans to transfer to her dream school, Florida

State University, where she will pursue a degree in nursing. Her goal is to become a nurse

practitioner and work alongside others who share her passion for healthcare.

Her father, Tate Bruner, spoke of her future potential, saying, “Kadie’s drive, determination, and

leadership qualities will no doubt serve her well after high school and beyond into any future

goals she may pursue.” Kadie reflected on her high school sports experience not through one

specific moment, but through a collection of memories. “There’s nothing like the adrenaline of

cheering on the sidelines, even dodging boys and footballs! Despite my injuries, I’ve made every

moment count,” Kadie shared.

Kadie also expressed gratitude to her parents, Tate and Heather Bruner, for their unwavering

Dakota Williams and Kadie Lynn Bruner’s stories highlight the significance of hard work,

leadership, and resilience in both athletics and life, making them deserving recipients of this

week’s Student-Athlete of the Week honors.

We wanted to provide a special thank you to Brad Holt for helping us to get the information for

the Washington County Senior Athletes of the Week. Brad clearly has a passion to see these

students get recognized for their exceptional character and leadership. We appreciate all your

assistance in making this happen!