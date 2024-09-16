Washington County Sheriff’s Office Toys for Kids Rodeo results
 NFCH hosts human trafficking awareness presentation
Student athletes of the week: Kadie Bruner and Dakota Williams
Chipley Garden Club hosts fall decorating contest 
Spanish Trail Playhouse presents Into the Woods
Body found on Talton Rd. has been identified
Locals Drew Fleener and Hunter Prough reel in success at national bass tournament
Student athlete of the week: Kinsleigh Hunter and Lawson Corbitt
Northwest Florida Community Hospital takes a stand for mental health
Kent-Smith Media welcomes Hannah Collins as News Clerk
Mon. Sep 16th, 2024
Community

 NFCH hosts human trafficking awareness presentation

By KINSLEY COOK Sep 16, 2024 0 Comments
Specialist Croom and NFCH staff pose for a photo after training session. [CONTRIBUTED]

“This training is vital for our team as we continue to provide essential services to the community,” said Northwest Florida Community Hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, Ronni Bowen. Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Program provides a 24 hour help hotline, volunteer opportunities, advocacy services, and even training sessions. 

Outreach Specialist Marcia Croom presented crucial information to equip the staff at NFCH on September 4. Bowen added, “Being prepared for any situation allows us to maintain a safe environment for our patients and staff.” Attendees acquired essential information during the session about how to identify signs of human trafficking, and how to react correctly. 

An Ohio law firm conducted a study stating Florida is ranked number three as one of the states with the most human trafficking victims from the year 2019 to 2023. NFCH recognizes this and prioritizes enhancing staff skills to identify and respond to potential future crises.

#Digital-Content #Washington County

By KINSLEY COOK

Related Post

Community

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Toys for Kids Rodeo results

NATALIE HOLTON Sep 16, 2024
Community

Student athletes of the week: Kadie Bruner and Dakota Williams

GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 16, 2024
Community

Chipley Garden Club hosts fall decorating contest 

NATALIE HOLTON Sep 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

News Top Stories

Tragic loss of high school athlete shocks community

Crime News

Chipley Police Undercover Operation Leads to Narcotics Arrests

Crime News Top Stories

Chipley Police swiftly capture armed robbery suspect

News Top Stories

WCSO finds one deceased in abandoned vehicle

News Top Stories

One fatality reported in Washington County accident