 NFCH hosts human trafficking awareness presentation

“This training is vital for our team as we continue to provide essential services to the community,” said Northwest Florida Community Hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, Ronni Bowen. Gulf Coast Sexual Assault Program provides a 24 hour help hotline, volunteer opportunities, advocacy services, and even training sessions.

Outreach Specialist Marcia Croom presented crucial information to equip the staff at NFCH on September 4. Bowen added, “Being prepared for any situation allows us to maintain a safe environment for our patients and staff.” Attendees acquired essential information during the session about how to identify signs of human trafficking, and how to react correctly.

An Ohio law firm conducted a study stating Florida is ranked number three as one of the states with the most human trafficking victims from the year 2019 to 2023. NFCH recognizes this and prioritizes enhancing staff skills to identify and respond to potential future crises.