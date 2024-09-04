Red Top Dairy Farm lands retail spots

Dan and Stella process all their products in house, such as their raw milk.

One local dairy farm has made great strides in turning their dream into a reality. Owners of Red Top Dairy Farm, Dan and Stella Crickard have recently landed two retail locations to sell their raw milk and yogurt.

“I saw a 4-H project when I was about 8 years old and I knew then that this is what I wanted to do with my life,” said Dan. He began farming in Indiana and moved the farm to Vernon in 2020. The couple has been farming together for almost 30 years and call themselves a “Green Acres” story with Dan coming from a rural area and Stella coming from city-life.

In the past month, the couple has landed their products in the Pate Farms River Market in Caryville and FastLane Drive-Thru in Chipley. Red Top Dairy also delivers to Holmes, Washington, and select parts of Bay County for those who do not live near a store. The public can purchase their raw milk for $5.00 a half gallon and 8 ounces of yogurt for $3.00. Stella also offers seasonal cheeses and soaps made from their products.

Currently, the farm has Jersey, Dutch Belted, and Holstein milking cows, goats, chickens, and ducks. “We want to educate the youth with this farm, we love to have visitors,” said Dan. “It’s important that everyone knows where their food comes from.”

For more information about Red Top Dairy Farm visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092161671461&mibextid=LQQJ4d or contact the farm at (850)-849-3332.