Leah Pettis hits a high note: Chipley native’s gospel dream takes center stage

Leah Pettis, a Chipley native, has been passionate about Southern Gospel music since she was 14 years old. From the outset of her musical journey, her goal was to one day perform on the prestigious Main Stage at the National Quartet Convention (NQC). This dream recently came true in a remarkable way.

Before her victory in the Southern Lights competition, Pettis had already caught the attention of the NQC’s leadership.

The director of the convention personally reached out to her, extending an invitation to participate in a special showcase event on Sept. 26. Pettis eagerly accepted the offer, thrilled at the opportunity to showcase her talents on such a prominent platform.

Reflecting on the experience, Pettis expressed her excitement: “Taking to the stage at the showcase was an amazing experience, but winning the opportunity to sing on the main stage was an absolute dream come true.”

On the evening of Sept. 26, Pettis graced the main stage, performing a track from her latest album, I Claim the Name.

The performance marked a significant milestone in her career and cemented her reputation as a rising star in the Southern Gospel music community.

This milestone highlights the dedication and passion that has driven Pettis throughout her career, as she continues to inspire and uplift audiences with her heartfelt music.

Currently, Pettis is actively booking performances at churches and events. To request her for an upcoming event, she can be reached at (850) 326-7976.