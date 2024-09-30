Leah Pettis hits a high note: Chipley native’s gospel dream takes center stage
Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather
Washington County emergency services and fire departments collaborate for comprehensive emergency response training
Wausau Fire Dept. 2nd Annual Renegade Street Fest
Local organizations prepare for a possible storm in the Panhandle
Student athletes of the week: Ja’Kiem Holley and Heavenly De’Shey McCovery
Vernon library showcases elementary school artists
Jeffers in Chipley is now open
Local Sheriff’s Offices and School Districts are working together to ensure school safety
Locals voice concerns over Native American land being developed
Mon. Sep 30th, 2024
Community

Leah Pettis hits a high note: Chipley native’s gospel dream takes center stage

By GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 30, 2024 0 Comments
[CONTRIBUTED]

Leah Pettis, a Chipley native, has been passionate about Southern Gospel music since she was 14 years old. From the outset of her musical journey, her goal was to one day perform on the prestigious Main Stage at the National Quartet Convention (NQC). This dream recently came true in a remarkable way.

Before her victory in the Southern Lights competition, Pettis had already caught the attention of the NQC’s leadership. 

The director of the convention personally reached out to her, extending an invitation to participate in a special showcase event on Sept. 26. Pettis eagerly accepted the offer, thrilled at the opportunity to showcase her talents on such a prominent platform.

Reflecting on the experience, Pettis expressed her excitement: “Taking to the stage at the showcase was an amazing experience, but winning the opportunity to sing on the main stage was an absolute dream come true.”

On the evening of Sept. 26, Pettis graced the main stage, performing a track from her latest album, I Claim the Name

The performance marked a significant milestone in her career and cemented her reputation as a rising star in the Southern Gospel music community.

This milestone highlights the dedication and passion that has driven Pettis throughout her career, as she continues to inspire and uplift audiences with her heartfelt music.

Currently, Pettis is actively booking performances at churches and events. To request her for an upcoming event, she can be reached at (850) 326-7976.

#Digital-Content #faith #Legacy #Washington County

By GARRETT VALCOURT

[email protected]

Related Post

Community

Student athletes of the week: Ja’Kiem Holley and Heavenly De’Shey McCovery

GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 23, 2024
Community

Vernon library showcases elementary school artists

NATALIE HOLTON Sep 20, 2024
Community

Locals voice concerns over Native American land being developed

NATALIE HOLTON Sep 17, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Education News Top Stories

Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

Business

Jeffers in Chipley is now open

Local News

Local Sheriff’s Offices and School Districts are working together to ensure school safety

News Top Stories

Tragic loss of high school athlete shocks community

Crime News

Chipley Police Undercover Operation Leads to Narcotics Arrests