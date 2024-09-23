Student athletes of the week: Ja’Kiem Holley and Heavenly De’Shey McCovery

Ja’Kiem Holley, a three-sport star at Chipley High School, has been recognized as the Student-Athlete of the Week by the Washington County News. Ja’Kiem, 18, has excelled in football, basketball, and track throughout his high school career, demonstrating both athletic talent and academic commitment with a 3.0 GPA.

Ja’Kiem plays key roles in each of his sports:

Football : Wide Receiver and Nickelback

: Wide Receiver and Nickelback Basketball : Power Forward

: Power Forward Track: Triple Jump

With aspirations to play football at the collegiate level, Ja’Kiem has received an offer from Huntington College and is drawing interest from other schools. He plans to pursue a degree in sports management, aligning his passion for athletics with his future career goals.

His mother, Jennifer Robinson, has been a source of inspiration and support throughout Ja’Kiem’s journey. In a heartfelt message, she encouraged her son, saying, “Always remember who has the original plan for your life and trust God’s process. With God, you’ll always win!” She shared Jeremiah 29:11 to remind him of God’s guidance and purpose.

Ja’Kiem’s favorite high school memory is scoring his first touchdown, a moment that brought him immense excitement and pride. He also expressed deep admiration for his father, Dave Holley, whom he considers his biggest role model. “He’s been a good example to me and has shown me how to be a good athlete, student, and man in life. He’s always pushed me to do what’s in my best interest,” Ja’Kiem said.

Ja’Kiem is grateful for the support he’s received throughout his athletic journey. He thanked God first, “for letting me be in the position that I’m in,” as well as his parents, family, and coaches for their unwavering belief in him.

For his achievements and leadership in multiple sports, Ja’Kiem Holley is a deserving recipient of the Student-Athlete of the Week honor. His dedication both on the field and in the classroom sets him apart as a role model for his peers and the community.

Heavenly De’Shey McCovery, an 18-year-old senior at Chipley High School, has been honored as the Student-Athlete of the Week by the Washington County News. De’Shey, a standout cheerleader, basketball player, and track athlete, is celebrated for her dedication to both academics and athletics.

De’Shey plays important roles in each of her sports:

Cheerleading : Back Spot

: Back Spot Basketball : Guard

: Guard Track: 400 meters and Long Jump

With an impressive 3.8 GPA, De’Shey is not only a talented athlete but also an academic achiever. She is involved in the criminal justice program and is dual-enrolled at Chipola College, balancing her high school activities with college courses. After graduation, De’Shey plans to pursue a degree in forensic psychology at the University of Central Florida.

Her parents, Shey and Milly McCovery, are proud of their daughter’s faith and resilience. “We’re most proud of De’Shey’s development in her faith in God along with her commitment to sports,” they shared. “Life took a sudden turn in 2022 for our family, but we know God has been with her through it all. Watching your daughter be unstoppable is an incredible feeling. We’re so happy to call her ours and we know that there are great things in her future!”

One of De’Shey’s fondest memories comes from her 8th-grade year. “It was my first year cheering, and I had to learn the cheers through video due to COVID. I went into my first cheer practice so confident only to find out I had learned all the cheers backwards from the video! I still start to do them backwards to this day,” she recalls with a laugh.

De’Shey cites her parents and siblings as her biggest role models. “They push me to be the best I can be and remind me that the sky’s the limit. They support me in everything I do and never let me quit. I am blessed to have such an amazing family.”

She also wants to recognize Miss Rhiannon Sutton from the Washington County School Board, who has been a huge influence in her life over the past three years.

For her dedication, leadership, and perseverance, Heavenly De’Shey McCovery is a deserving recipient of the Student-Athlete of the Week honor. Her commitment to her faith, family, and future sets her apart as an inspiration to her peers and community.