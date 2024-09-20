Vernon library showcases elementary school artists

The Sam Mitchell Library in Vernon now houses various artwork from Vernon Elementary School students. The public is welcome to observe art from the library’s September artists of the month, as well as Claude Monet inspired art during open hours. The library’s open hours are from 9:30 to 5 p.m, every Monday through Thursday.

“We are connected through our community,” said Youth Services Manager Zedra Hawkins. Art displays from Vernon Elementary School are such a fun way to display the talents of kids in our community, and when Sydney Johnson, art instructor, approached me, I enthusiastically jumped at the opportunity.”

The Sam Mitchell Library is located at 3731 Roche Ave in Vernon.