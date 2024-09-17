Locals voice concerns over Native American land being developed

In August an application to Development Review was submitted to the Washington County Senior Planner, proposing the establishment of a new 18-hole golf course on approximately 1,438 acres of land. The proposed development, spearheaded by New Hope Dunes LLC, a Delaware-based domestic limited-liability company, aims to transform a substantial portion of land already designated for Agriculture and Silviculture purposes.

Shortly after this announcement came, locals began voicing their opinions on the development. A large concern of the public was Native American artifacts and possible burials grounds that may be on the property.

The Lower Muskogee Creek Tribe has confirmed the possibility of artifacts and burial grounds being located on the land. The oldest record of tribal communities on the land is 1812, though Peggy Venable, the historian of the tribe believes the history goes back farther. “This is multi-generational native land, and we just want a chance to preserve and protect it,” said Venable.

A petition has been sent to the Washington County Board of Commissioners, Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Division of Historical Resources, and U.S. Department of the Interior on behalf of the tribe. The petition quote multiple Florida statutes and national acts against the development of Native American grounds.

One of these is the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA). NAGPRA provides protection for Native American burial sites, human remains, and cultural items. Under NAGPRA, federal agencies and institutions must return Native American human remains and sacred objects to their respective tribes. Any development that disturbs the burial mounds in Holmes Valley would violate the rights of Native American tribes under this federal law, says the tribe.

There will be a neighborhood informational meeting held on September 19 at 5 pm in the County Commission Board Room to address the public. Records for the application for development can be reviewed at the Washington County Planning Department located at 1331 South Boulevard in Chipley.