Fri. Oct 4th, 2024
Community

Spanish Trail Playhouse presents Broadway Bound

By NATALIE HOLTON Oct 4, 2024 0 Comments

Spanish Trail Playhouse is presenting “Broadway Bound” featuring solos, duets, and ensemble performances. The cabaret-style tribute will be highlighting the wonder of Broadway. 

Performers include Kortney Adcock, Joshua Apke, Rebecca Boggs, Reagan Daniels, Ashlyn Smith, Kevin Russell, Sydney Smith, Rachel Webb, and Hunter Williams. 

The show will be two nights, October 11 and 12 at 7pm nightly. Tickets are $17 for reserved seating and can be purchased at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com or by phone (850)-638-9113. The Business Office is also open for ticket sales 8 am–12 pm, Monday–Thursday at 680 2nd St, Chipley, FL. 

By NATALIE HOLTON

