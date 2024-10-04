Local organizations assist with Hurricane Helene aftermath

Local organizations are taking donations to send for help with the destruction brought by Hurricane Helene. If you are looking to assist with the efforts, you can visit the locations listed below.
- Jagged Edge Hair Design Studio– 201 South Waukesha St. Bonifay Fl, Steve Bryan 850-768-9352
- Washington County Public Library- 1444 Jackson Ave. Chipley Fl, Mon-Thurs. 8 am- 6 pm, Fridays donations can be taken to 672 5th Street from 8am-4pm
- Orange Hill Express- 982 Orange Hill Rd. Chipley Fl, (850)-638-9505
- Kountry Candy Store- 996 Hwy. 231 Alford, Fl, (850)-326-1145
Does your organization have a donation drive? Send the information to [email protected] .