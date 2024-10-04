Local organizations assist with Hurricane Helene aftermath

Orange Hill Express coordinated with the United Cajun Navy to send supplies to Georgia.

Local organizations are taking donations to send for help with the destruction brought by Hurricane Helene. If you are looking to assist with the efforts, you can visit the locations listed below.

Jagged Edge Hair Design Studio – 201 South Waukesha St. Bonifay Fl, Steve Bryan 850-768-9352

Does your organization have a donation drive? Send the information to [email protected] .