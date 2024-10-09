Tree trimming tips for storm season
New Hope Dunes project passes through Planning Commission
Traffic stop results in arrest of Vernon residents
Student athletes of the week: Italy Laurel and Ethan Hooks
Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary
Chipley local sees granddaughter on national stage
Port strike’s potential impact on North Florida businesses: Washington and Holmes counties at risk
Chipley man killed in tragic vehicle accident
Local organizations assist with Hurricane Helene aftermath
Spanish Trail Playhouse presents Broadway Bound
Wed. Oct 9th, 2024
Announcements Community

Tree trimming tips for storm season

By Staff Report Oct 9, 2024 0 Comments
Photo of Lineworker Bobby Vaughn at the St. Augustine Service Center in St. Augustine, Fl., on Nov. 15, 2016.

At Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), safety is the cornerstone of our commitment to customers and employees. As we enter the peak of hurricane season, FPL urges Floridians to be prepared and to be aware of potential safety hazards at all times — before, during and after severe weather.

Why tree trimming is important: Trees and vegetation making contact with overhead power lines is a leading cause of outages. Make sure to have your trees properly trimmed well in advance to minimize their impact on your home and neighborhood – don’t wait for a storm to be on Florida’s doorstep.

How to safely trim vegetation: Below are a few tips to ensure trees and vegetation are trimmed safely.

  • Never attempt to trim any vegetation growing near power lines. Only qualified line-clearing professionals should work around power lines. Check your local listings to locate a contractor qualified to trim vegetation around power lines.
  • If you decide to work outside, look up and note the location of power lines before you begin. Careful avoidance of power lines is extremely important during yard work, especially when using tools, ladders, poles or pruning saws. Be sure that ladders, mechanical lifts or scaffolds are far enough away so that you – and any tools you are using – don’t come within 10 feet of neighborhood power lines or 30 feet of all other power lines.
  • Be proactive: Don’t wait to trim trees until a storm is approaching, as trash pickup is suspended once a hurricane warning is in effect – and trimming debris may become dangerous projectiles with storm-force winds. 

How to ensure trees don’t become an issue later on: Another way to help reduce outages for you and your neighbors is by planting the right tree in the right place, so it doesn’t grow near power lines. Here’s how to prevent your trees from becoming a problem in the future:

  • Before selecting your tree, make sure you know how tall, wide and deep it will be at maturity. Think about how your tree will impact existing utility lines as it grows taller, wider and deeper. Keeping trees away from power lines means that, in the event they blow over or tree limbs become loose, they’re much less likely to make contact with a power line and result in an outage. This also keeps debris farther away from the lines to speed power restoration efforts when outages do occur.
  • If you’ll be performing work in your yard that involves digging, Florida law requires you to first call 811 to help locate and mark buried power lines and other utilities. Call at least two business days before you begin to avoid unintentionally hitting underground utility lines. You can also submit your request online at Sunshine811.com.
  • Keep the transformer cabinet (green box often found in front of homes) clear at all times to allow for maintenance and repairs. Maintain a “clear zone” of 8 feet in the front and 3 feet in the back and on both sides.

How FPL prepares: FPL’s year-round preparation for storm season includes a consistent, planned trimming cycle of trees and any other vegetation in the direct path of power lines identified for maintenance. Go to FPL.com/trees to learn more about tree trimming, and visit FPL.com/storm to learn more ways to prepare and stay safe this hurricane season.

#Chipley #Washington County

By Staff Report

Related Post

Community

Local organizations assist with Hurricane Helene aftermath

NATALIE HOLTON Oct 4, 2024
Community

Spanish Trail Playhouse presents Broadway Bound

NATALIE HOLTON Oct 4, 2024
Community

Leah Pettis hits a high note: Chipley native’s gospel dream takes center stage

GARRETT VALCOURT Sep 30, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary

News Top Stories

Chipley man killed in tragic vehicle accident

Education News Top Stories

Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

Business

Jeffers in Chipley is now open

Local News

Local Sheriff’s Offices and School Districts are working together to ensure school safety