First Presbyterian Church of Chipley to dedicate new bell tower

By Staff Report Oct 17, 2024 0 Comments
[SIMON DORADO | OFF MY FRAME PHOTOGRAPHY]

First Presbyterian Church, located at 658 5th Street, Chipley, Florida, will celebrate the dedication of its newly constructed bell tower on Sunday, October 20, at 11 a.m. The event marks a significant milestone in the church’s history and stands as a testament to the commitment and unity of its congregation.

The dedication ceremony will be followed by a covered dish luncheon, where attendees are invited to gather for fellowship and celebration immediately after the service.

Members of the community are encouraged to attend and share in this momentous occasion. The new bell tower is not only a symbol of faith but also a reflection of the church’s enduring presence in the Chipley area.

[SIMON DORADO | OFF MY FRAME PHOTOGRAPHY]

For more information, please contact First Presbyterian Church at (850) 638-1629 or visit their website.

