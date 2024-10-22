Fall event schedule
 Pumpkin' pickin' at the harvest festival

By Hannah Collins Oct 22, 2024 0 Comments
Attendees enjoying the hayride at the Wausau Assembly of God Harvest Festival

This past Saturday, the Wausau Assembly of God opened its doors to the community for its annual Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch. The event drew in families from across the area, offering a day filled with fun, food, and fall-themed activities.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of delicious treats, including sno cones, cotton candy, boiled peanuts, nachos, and popcorn, creating a festive atmosphere. Children and adults alike were entertained with activities such as bouncy castles, a dunking booth, hay rides, face painting, and a petting zoo. One of the event’s highlights was the pumpkin patch, featuring dozens of pumpkins for visitors to pick and decorate, or take home for baking pies. The festival also provided plenty of photo opportunities, capturing memories of a day that celebrated fall traditions. 

By Hannah Collins

