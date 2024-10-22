Fall event schedule
Tue. Oct 22nd, 2024
Community

By Staff Report Oct 22, 2024 0 Comments
[SIMON DORADO | OFF MY FRAME]

Below is a schedule of fall events from around Holmes and Washington Counties:

Downtown Chipley’s Fall Block Party

Project Downtown Chipley is hosting the 2nd annual Fall Block Party in downtown Chipley on October 24th. The event will feature food, vendors, music, shops, games, a pumpkin patch, and much more. Join downtown from 6PM -9PM as they showcase an evening filled with family-friendly fun!

Ponce de Leon Fire- Rescue Haunted FireHouse

Located at 1508 Skeleton Street, Ponce de Leon Fire- Rescue is “getting their scare on” and invites you to their Haunted FireHouse on October 25 and 26. Doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is $5 with children’s admission waived with one paid admission. 

Holmes County High Project Graduation’s Haunted House 

HCHS’ Annual Haunted House, “18 Rooms of Horror”, is located at Bonifay’s Rec Center (608 W. McKinnon Ave). Each night, the haunted house opens at 7:30 pm and the last group will go through at 11 pm. The remaining dates are October 26, 30, and Halloween night. Tickets are $15 per person, and to skip the line, purchase a $25 ticket. Expect to be frightened! 

Chipley’s Annual Trunk or Treat 

At the Jim Trawick Park on October 26th 4pm-5:30pm Chipley will be having it’s annual trunk or treat! Fun and safe trick or treating will be available to all children ages newborn to 12. Children must be accompanied by an adult and should bring a bag for the event. They have requested attendees park and enter using the main entrance of the park located on railroad avenue. Additional parking will be available. 

Wausau Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat

The Possum Palace in Wausau will host the Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 26th from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Activities will include games, hayrides, face painting, and a s’mores cake walk (entry is free). There will also be free food including hot dogs, chips, and beverages. 

Dogwood Lakes Golf Course Deadwood 2 Zombie Scramble

On October 26, Dogwood Lakes Golf Course will host a golf scramble starting at 1 p.m. A Halloween costume is required to play. Dogwood Lakes Golf Course is located at 1934 Country Club Dr. in Bonifay. 

Cars & Candy at Pepper Town Market 

At Pepper Town Market, located in Bonifay, a carshow is coming to town. On October 26, from 6:30-8:30 p.m, a free entry car show will take place for the community. All contestants are encouraged to decorate their trunks in the Halloween spirit. Pepper Town Market is located at 101 E Montana Ave in Bonifay.

Dogwood Lakes Golf Course annual Witch Ride

On October 26th from 9am-1pm Dogwood Lakes Golf Course will be hosting the 2nd annual Witch Ride charity bike ride event. They will start with a 2 mile bike ride around their lake and after will host brunch and mimosas at the golf course clubhouse. The event will feature local vendors, music/dancing, contests, door prizes, and speakers on domestic violence education and prevention. The proceeds will go directly to the Hearts of Gold Ministries for the local women’s shelter. Tickets will be $50 each.

First Baptist Church of Chipley Fall Festival 

First Baptist Church of Chipley will host their Fall Festival Sunday, October 27th, at 4p.m. The event will include a “candy walk”, carnival style games, hot dogs, and popcorn. The event is free to all at 1300 S Blvd in Chipley. 

First Baptist Bonifay’s Annual Fall Fun Fest

First Baptist Bonifay is hosting their Fall Fun Fest on Wednesday, October 30th, for all kids 5th grade and under. There will be games, food, raffle prizes, and a photo booth free to the community starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m. The event will be located at First Baptist Bonifay’s Softball Field. 

Boat Lake Trunk or Treat

October 31st from 5pm to 8pm join Boat Lake Trunk or Treat! The event will have games, food trucks, a spooky, treats, face painting and more.

By Staff Report

