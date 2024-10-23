Envy Salon cuts and styles their ribbon
WCFS honors first firefighters to be hired in Washington County
Fall event schedule
 Pumpkin’ pickin’ at the harvest festival
CHS Volleyball heads to regional play
‘Monster Mash’ bike race raises money for Operation Outdoor Freedom
Early voting dates for Holmes and Washington Counties 
Vernon Fire Rescue dives into training
WCSO arrests burglary suspect
WCBOCC approves New Hope Dunes Development Order
Wed. Oct 23rd, 2024
Community

WCFS honors first firefighters to be hired in Washington County

By Hannah Collins Oct 23, 2024 0 Comments

The Washington County Fire Services will hold a career firefighter pinning ceremony to honor the first firefighters hired in Washington County. Gracie Lang, Blake McCormick, and Kyle Crews will receive badges and be sworn in with the Oath of Office on October 23. This ceremony follows their completion of a two-week training academy, where they participated in various fire scenarios and athletic training in preparation for their official 24-hour shifts. In addition, on October 25, the volunteer firefighters who recently graduated Fire 1, are to be honored in a badge-pinning ceremony. After six months of intensive training, which included search and rescue, ropes and knots, breathing apparatus, ventilation practices, and fire ground tactics, they will be sworn in with the Oath of Office. The volunteer firefighters that are being honored are Tiffani Rector, Thomas Sznura, Joe Phillips, Benjamin Myers, Matthew Mueller, David Knowles, William Hayes, Jacob Davidson, Phillip Collins, Mellisa Collins, and Amanda McComb. The event is at the Sunny Hills Fire Department and is part of a long-standing tradition of recognizing firefighters for joining the department or receiving promotions.

#Digital-Content #Legacy #Washington County

By Hannah Collins

Related Post

Community

Envy Salon cuts and styles their ribbon

Hannah Collins Oct 23, 2024
Community

Fall event schedule

Staff Report Oct 22, 2024
Community

 Pumpkin’ pickin’ at the harvest festival

Hannah Collins Oct 22, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested for multiple thefts and burglary

News Top Stories

Chipley man killed in tragic vehicle accident

Education News Top Stories

Washington County Schools cancel classes for Thursday due to impending weather

Business

Jeffers in Chipley is now open

Local News

Local Sheriff’s Offices and School Districts are working together to ensure school safety