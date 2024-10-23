Envy Salon cuts and styles their ribbon
Wed. Oct 23rd, 2024
Community

Envy Salon cuts and styles their ribbon

By Hannah Collins Oct 23, 2024 0 Comments
[GARETT VALCOURT | The News]

Envy Salon, located at 682 5th Street in Chipley, celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 23. The salon offered a variety of food, drinks, and giveaways to thank the community for coming to show their support. Owner and hairstylist Sandy Thurman, who has been in business for a year, was proud to showcase all the services and products her salon has available. Envy Salon provides hair coloring and styling, nail care, and esthetician services. Sandy as well as her staff welcome the community to visit their salon for all of their cosmetic needs. 

By Hannah Collins

