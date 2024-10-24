Fall Block Party by Downtown Chipley’s Thursday Night Lights

Downtown Chipley’s Thursday Night Lights will host the second annual Fall Block Party, on October 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This event promises an evening of family-friendly fun and fall festivities in downtown Chipley. Attendees can enjoy hayrides, live music, food trucks, games, a pumpkin patch, and much more.

Last year’s inaugural event was a great success, closing the streets for a night of entertainment, and they aim to elevate the experience even further this year! Visitors can stroll through the closed streets and explore downtown shops that will remain open late, all while enjoying the festivities. Vendors, sponsors, and organizations interested in hosting games, pie-eating contests, and more are still needed.