FPL Invites Schools to Apply for $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant

School is back in session, and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is awarding five eligible

Florida schools $50,000 classroom makeover grants as part of its continued commitment to

STEM education.

“At FPL, we believe that knowledge is power. By enriching students’ experiences in STEM, we

can help break down barriers to opportunity and drive interest in furthering their education and

future opportunities in STEM fields,” said Kate Cotner, director of community engagement for

FPL. “We are committed to supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators, and we do

this through various initiatives, including supporting STEM programs and providing grants for

schools and teachers.”

The Classroom Makeover Grants are supported through the company’s charitable arm, the

NextEra Energy Foundation, to increase the exposure of economically disadvantaged students

in STEM and jumpstart students’ interest in STEM careers. Funds are available to update

STEM classrooms with new technology or resources, including software, equipment, books and

training for teachers.

Eligible K-12 public, private and charter schools at all grade levels that are designated Title 1 or

serve a minimum of 40% economically disadvantaged students can apply, and winners will be

announced in early 2025. Previous grant recipients in northwest Florida include:

 J.H. Workman Middle School in Pensacola used the funds to enhance its aviation

program.

 Rutherford High School in Panama City bought tablets, 3D printers and STEM materials

to update its classroom.

 Merriam Cherry Street in Panama City plans to revamp their STEAM room with updated

electronics and educational materials.

Grant applications will be accepted through Nov. 18, 2024. For more information or to apply for a

Classroom Makeover Grant, visit FPL.com/ClassroomGrant.

