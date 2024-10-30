Winter is coming; veggies are growing
Thu. Oct 31st, 2024
Community Education

FPL Invites Schools to Apply for $50,000 Classroom Makeover Grant

By Staff Report Oct 30, 2024 0 Comments
FPL ribbon cutting and generator building event at the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary School in Riviera Beach, Florida on February 2, 2023. Photo by Doug Murray/FPLEligible public, private and charter schools at all grade levels can apply through Nov. 18, 2024

School is back in session, and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is awarding five eligible
Florida schools $50,000 classroom makeover grants as part of its continued commitment to
STEM education.    
 “At FPL, we believe that knowledge is power. By enriching students’ experiences in STEM, we
can help break down barriers to opportunity and drive interest in furthering their education and
future opportunities in STEM fields,” said Kate Cotner, director of community engagement for
FPL. “We are committed to supporting our next generation of leaders and innovators, and we do
this through various initiatives, including supporting STEM programs and providing grants for
schools and teachers.” 
The Classroom Makeover Grants are supported through the company’s charitable arm, the
NextEra Energy Foundation, to increase the exposure of economically disadvantaged students
in STEM and jumpstart students’ interest in STEM careers.  Funds are available to update
STEM classrooms with new technology or resources, including software, equipment, books and
training for teachers.  
Eligible K-12 public, private and charter schools at all grade levels that are designated Title 1 or
serve a minimum of 40% economically disadvantaged students can apply, and winners will be
announced in early 2025. Previous grant recipients in northwest Florida include:  
 J.H. Workman Middle School in Pensacola used the funds to enhance its aviation
program.  
 Rutherford High School in Panama City bought tablets, 3D printers and STEM materials
to update its classroom.  
 Merriam Cherry Street in Panama City plans to revamp their STEAM room with updated
electronics and educational materials. 
Grant applications will be accepted through Nov. 18, 2024. For more information or to apply for a
Classroom Makeover Grant, visit FPL.com/ClassroomGrant.

