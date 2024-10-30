VHS awarded culinary grant 

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Educational Foundation held a meeting on October 15 to review all eligible Request For Proposals (RFP) submitted by Florida’s ProStart and HTMO Instructors. The FRLAEF awarded $125,000 in mini-grant funding to eligible schools and every eligible school received funding.

Vernon High School Culinary was awarded $1000 of this grant so that they could purchase a commercial deep fryer. FRLAEF has already handled the purchase of the equipment and it is on its way. “It will be great for the kids with no experience with a fryer to be certified for future employment,” stated Laurie Simmons, teacher of culinary at Vernon High School.