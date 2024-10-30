VES music program dreams big

Vernon Elementary School’s music program has been awarded the Dream Big grant. The grant is intended to assist participating school districts in implementing and supporting comprehensive music education programs for students in kindergarten through second grade. These funds can be used for instruments, technology upgrades, music and curriculum, fine arts field trips, and more. Vernon Elementary School’s Music K-2 program was featured in the Florida Department of Education Newsletter, representing 13 districts that received Early Childhood Education Music K-2 Grant funding. Melissa Brock’s, music program director, picture was chosen to represent the entire program for the state of Florida.

