Vernon Elementary School teacher Rachel Yates’ first-grade classroom recently wrapped up a successful toy drive during the month of October. Yates expressed gratitude to all the families who contributed and extended a special thanks to Cindy Johnson Brown for generous support. With over 60 toys collected, these gifts will soon be delivered to the children in the VES Christmas Angel Program. Yates’ classroom participates in a community service project each month to give back to Vernon.

