A tribute to a life of courage and legacy : Chipley honors WWII veteran Marcel Albert

“Marcel was not fighting to just fight, he was fighting for freedom,” said French exchange officer, Lieutenant Colonel Alexandre Hamel. On November 15, Washington County residents, business owners, and veterans gathered at the Washington County Historical Society Museum to commemorate the service and accomplishments of World War II fighter pilot Marcel Albert who retired in Chipley.

In his honor, the historical society laid a wreath in remembrance of Albert and his legacy. Along with Lt. Col. Hamel, Colonel Rtd. Nicolas Lovelace made his remarks toward Albert’s accomplishments and took attendees through Albert’s timeline and the meeting of his wife, Freda. Lt. Col. Hamel also narrated a fighter pilot experience Albert encountered, keeping attendees on the edge of their seats.

Marcel Albert, born in Paris in 1917, was a skilled World War II fighter pilot who served in France, England, and the Soviet Union. After working at Renault and developing an interest in aviation, he began military pilot training in 1938. He advanced to fly the Bloch 152, Morane-Saulnier 406, Curtiss Hawk 75, and later the Dewoitine 520. During the German blitzkrieg in 1940, Albert downed several enemy aircrafts. For his valor, Albert was awarded the Soviet Union’s highest honor, the Gold Star, and the title “Hero of the Soviet Union.”

A variety of memorabilia from Albert’s years as a fighter pilot located at the Washington County Historical Society Museum. [SIMON DORADO | OFF MY FRAME]

After the war, Albert flew as a test pilot but left the military following a crash in 1946. He later served as Air Attaché in Czechoslovakia, where he met his wife, Freda. In 1948, he moved to the U.S., then retired and resided in Chipley. In 2021, a bust of Albert was given to Washington County, in which only 3 are found in the world. Besides Chipley, one bust resides in France, and another in Russia. The bust will remain at the Washington County Historical Society Museum for more to learn about the man it honors.

“I’m honored to share his legacy,” stated Col. Rtd. Lovelace.