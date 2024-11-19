Remembering a hero at Whiskey and Warriors

Through the generous support of attendees, sponsors, and donors, the Whiskey and Warriors event raised $4,500, which is to be donated to the Hunter Seven Foundation, an organization that supports service members affected by health issues stemming from toxic exposure during deployment. [CONTRIBUTED]

In June 2020, Jed Mathis, a retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 of the United States Army, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and devastating form of brain cancer. Despite the dismal prognosis—where only 25% of patients survive more than a year post-diagnosis—Jed fought with unwavering determination. His strength and perseverance echoed his military service, enduring arduous treatments, debilitating side effects, and countless hospital stays. However, in February 2021, the cancer claimed his life. Jed’s bravery and resilience in the face of such overwhelming odds reflect the spirit of a true hero, both in service to his country and in his personal life.

Born and raised in Chipley, Florida, Jed Mathis was a proud soldier and family man. After being hand-selected out of basic training to join the Army’s ceremonial honor guard, the Old Guard in Washington, D.C., Jed went on to serve his country during multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. His service was distinguished and commendable. Beyond his military career, he was a beloved son, husband, father, and friend. Jed leaves behind his parents, Cindy and Greg; his wife of 12 years, Jessica; their children, Olivia, Vivian, and Stonewall; and many family members, friends, and fellow service members.

In honor of Jed’s legacy, Whiskey and Warriors, an event dedicated to supporting military families and service-related causes, continues to make a meaningful impact. Although not a nonprofit organization, Whiskey and Warriors donates 100% of its event profits to the family or organization it supports each year. This year, the event chose the Fogg family as its 2024 beneficiary.

Tiffany Madison-Fogg, a former marketing consultant, author, podcaster, and mother of three, is the wife of Matt Fogg, who served alongside Jed during their military careers. Tiffany is currently battling stage four triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. The Foggs were selected not only for their connection to Jed and Jessica Mathis but also for their remarkable contributions to their community and country.

The 2024 Whiskey and Warriors event, held at Bar R Ranch in Marianna, Florida, welcomed around 100 attendees who gathered to support this noble cause. The event featured live music, multiple raffles, a silent auction, a bounce house for children, and a delicious dinner. Through the generous support of attendees, sponsors, and donors, the event raised $4,500, which the Fogg family requested be donated to the Hunter Seven Foundation, an organization that supports service members affected by health issues stemming from toxic exposure during deployment.

The next Whiskey and Warriors event is scheduled for November 8, 2025. As the organization continues its mission of giving back, it aims to honor the legacies of heroes like Jed Mathis and to support families like the Foggs, whose lives are a testament to strength and sacrifice.

To learn more about Tiffany Madison-Fogg’s journey or contribute to her cause, please visit https://givebutter.com/tiffanymadisonfogg. Together, events like Whiskey and Warriors prove that communities can come together to make a lasting difference in the lives of military families and those in need.

Whiskey and Warriors remains a beacon of hope and resilience, embodying the spirit of service and community. Through events like this, we remember and honor individuals like Jed Mathis, who gave so much to his country and family, and support those who continue to fight their own battles. Let us look forward to November 2025, when we can once again gather to celebrate, remember, and give back.