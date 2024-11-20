The Berry Fair returns to Berry Hill Gardens

The Berry Hill Gardens and Magnolia Lace Salon & Boutique will host its second annual Berry Fair on November 23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. This holiday-themed event is set to feature a lineup of vendors and small businesses, offering their items including seasonal decorations, pictures with Santa, festive treats, and more. The fair provides an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their products to the community ahead of the holiday season.

In addition, the fair donates a portion of the proceeds made from ticket sales to the Anchorage Children’s Home. Anchorage Children’s Home is a non-profit organization rooted in Christian principles, their mission states they are dedicated to serving, protecting, and strengthening children in Panama City and surrounding areas. “It is such an amazing feeling knowing local small businesses can come together to kick off the holiday shopping season and give back to Anchorage Children’s Home,” said Magnolia Lace owner and event organizer Ashlee Hayes.

A vendor full of holiday shopping items ready for customers at the 2023 Berry Fair. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Berry Fair will be surrounded by festive decor and a variety of food options. The entry fee is 5 dollars with children 10 years old and younger, free to attend. Attendees can expect a family-friendly atmosphere with activities designed to celebrate the spirit of the season.

Berry Hill Gardens is located at 2270 Suggs Rd in Chipley.