Fri. Nov 22nd, 2024
Capturing grit and resilience: Local photographer travels for women's rodeo event

By KINSLEY COOK Nov 22, 2024 0 Comments
Martin and her eldest horse, Doc, pose together for a photoshoot. [CONTRIBUTED]

In May of 2024, The Gritty Record photographer Lauren Martin began to focus on her interest in rodeo and horse photography. 6 months later, she is now gearing up to capture successful cowgirls during the Kimes Ranch Breakaway with an opportunity to work for a rodeo news company. “The Gritty Record conveys the ins and outs of rodeo by intimate detail and rough imagery,” said Martin.

“Specifically, my first “rodeo’ style shots were actually of Doc, our eldest horse. I was enamored by his grit and try for us in the roping pen, and that is how The Gritty Record was born,” added Martin. Influences play a vital role in shaping a photographer’s artistry, and Martin’s rodeo work started with Doc. 

The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway will consist of the top breakaway ropers in the world standing to compete at the 10 round finals held November 27 through 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Martin will be using her lens with the rodeo news outlet, Talk Rodeo To Me. “I wanted to work for Talk Rodeo To Me to cover this large scale event, and future ones, because the company holds the same values for rodeo as I do,” said Martin.

 “We come from the same background and want to see women in this field succeed, that’s why this event is dear to both of us”, added Martin. Martin shared her excitement about being a part of Talk Rodeo To Me at the Kimes event, driven by the future successes of women’s rodeo. She anticipates traveling, meeting her role models, and capturing historic moments. 

“I am blessed beyond measure, and I will always thank God for the doors he has opened for me,” Martin added. Locals that are following Martin and the Gritty Record can expect larger scaled events in the next year.

The Berry Fair returns to Berry Hill Gardens

Remembering a hero at Whiskey and Warriors

A tribute to a life of courage and legacy : Chipley honors WWII veteran Marcel Albert

