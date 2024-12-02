Mia Wilson and Jordan Washington named Washington County News Student-Athletes of the Week

Mia Wilson and Jordan Washington, senior athletes at Chipley High School, have been honored as the Washington County News Student-Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Jump Street Inflatables. Both students have excelled in athletics, academics, and leadership, leaving a lasting impact on their teams and school community.

Mia Wilson: A Leader on and off the Court : Mia Wilson, 17, is the varsity captain for the Chipley High School volleyball team, where she shines as a middle hitter and blocker. Her leadership on the court has propelled her team to memorable victories, including a standout performance against Mosley on their senior night—a game Mia counts as her favorite high school memory.

In addition to her athletic achievements, Mia is deeply involved in academic and extracurricular activities. She is a member of Beta Club, FFA, and the Homecoming Court, while also being dual-enrolled at Chipola College. Balancing academics and athletics, Mia plans to continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level and pursue a degree in physical therapy after completing her studies at Chipola.

Mia credits her mother, Tori White, as her greatest role model. “I wouldn’t be where I’m at today without her,” Mia said. “My mom is at the top of the bleachers every game cheering me on.”

Tori White expressed immense pride in her daughter’s accomplishments:

“Mia started playing a new position as middle blocker last year and has shined. I love watching her play. I’m so proud of how hard she has worked and how much she’s improved. But most importantly, I’m proud of how she treats her teammates and always encourages the younger girls to keep their heads up. I know Mia will be successful at anything she does in life.”

Jordan Washington: A Dual-Sport Standout : Jordan Washington, 18, is a key player in both basketball and football for Chipley High School. As a point guard on the basketball team and a linebacker on the football team, Jordan has demonstrated exceptional athleticism and leadership throughout his high school career. His favorite memory is from his sophomore year, when he hit a game-winning shot during a varsity basketball game in Tallahassee.

Jordan plans to continue playing basketball in college, if it aligns with God’s will, and pursue a degree in business. He credits his faith and the support of his family, coaches, and teachers for his success. “I would like to thank God, my family, my coaches, and my teachers,” Jordan said.

His parents, Diana and James Washington, shared a message of encouragement:

“We tell our son every morning that today is another day’s journey. You can do anything you want to do, and you can be anything that you want to be, as long as you put your mind and action to it. We just want him to be happy, live his life, and put God first.”

Jordan finds inspiration in the words of Eleanor Roosevelt:

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”

Both Mia Wilson and Jordan Washington exemplify dedication, resilience, and leadership, making them deserving recipients of the Washington County News Student-Athlete of the Week honor. Their achievements on the court, field, and in the classroom reflect their commitment to excellence and serve as an inspiration to their peers and the Chipley High School community.