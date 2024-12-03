Planning Commission decision met with audience applause
Tue. Dec 3rd, 2024
Top Stories

Planning Commission decision met with audience applause

By Hannah Collins Dec 3, 2024 0 Comments

The Washington County Planning Commission (WCPC) has denied the request from 842 Rattle Box Road LLC to add an additional mobile home unit at 1092 Rock Circle in Cottondale. During the WCPC meeting held on December 2, board members and community members raised numerous concerns regarding the application. 

Prior to the December 2 meeting, a neighborhood meeting was held November 14 where 16 local residents attended, all of whom opposed the application from 842 Rattle Box Road LLC. The residents expressed concerns about increased crime, poor maintenance of the LLC’s current property, inadequate animal care on the site, sewage problems, and potential decreases in property values. The most significant concern highlighted was that one of the LLC’s units has been encroaching into the right-of-way for the past two to three months. “This was a huge concern of the neighbors and speaking of the neighborhood information meeting.” stated Dawn McDonald, the city planner for WCPC. McDonald stated in the meeting that she had witnessed this trailer being partially in the property and partially in the right of way herself while posting notices in the area regarding the application.

The applicant’s name was not disclosed and the applicant did not attend the meeting. Due to concerns regarding the property, all board members present voted to deny the application. This decision was met with applause from the neighbors who attended the neighborhood information meeting on November 14 and opposed the application. The applicant may reapply in two years.

