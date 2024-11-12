Chipley Police arrest suspect following stabbing incident on 2nd Street
Wausau town election set for early December
Sam Mitchell Library seeks restoration
Tourist Development Tax voted down
Abortion rights amendment defeated 
Recreational pot proposal falls short
Washington County News Student Athletes of the week: Nikeyvian “Keybo” Decree and Lena Tice
When life hands you sugar cane
Tommy’s Tires to hold car show for Toys for Tots
Meet the Washington County Animal Control Officers  
Tue. Nov 12th, 2024
Crime Top Stories

Chipley Police arrest suspect following stabbing incident on 2nd Street

By Staff Report Nov 12, 2024 0 Comments
Adams, Louis J.

Officers from the Chipley Police Department responded to a stabbing incident on 2nd Street near Holley Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, stemming from an alleged dispute over a stolen package.

According to preliminary reports, the altercation began when the victim confronted the suspect, later identified as Louis J. Adams, over a suspected package theft. During the exchange, Adams allegedly brandished a knife, prompting the victim to retreat. The victim’s boyfriend intervened in an attempt to protect her, resulting in Adams allegedly inflicting a stab wound to his hand.

Chipley police officers quickly located Adams nearby following the reported incident. Upon arrest, Adams reportedly attempted to discard both the knife and a glass pipe, the latter believed to be associated with drug use. Officers recovered the items, and Adams was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

Adams has been booked into the Washington County Jail on multiple charges, including:

  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon
  • Petit Theft
  • Possession of Drug Equipment
  • Destruction of Evidence

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available.

By Staff Report

Related Post

Community Top Stories

Wausau town election set for early December

Staff Report Nov 12, 2024
Government Local News News State News Statewide Top Stories

Abortion rights amendment defeated 

Jim Saunders Nov 6, 2024
Government Local News News State News Statewide Top Stories

Recreational pot proposal falls short

Staff Report Nov 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Chipley Police arrest suspect following stabbing incident on 2nd Street

Government Local News News State News Statewide Top Stories

Abortion rights amendment defeated 

Government Local News News State News Statewide Top Stories

Recreational pot proposal falls short

Education

VES music program dreams big

Education

VHS awarded culinary grant 