Chipley Police arrest suspect following stabbing incident on 2nd Street

Officers from the Chipley Police Department responded to a stabbing incident on 2nd Street near Holley Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, stemming from an alleged dispute over a stolen package.

According to preliminary reports, the altercation began when the victim confronted the suspect, later identified as Louis J. Adams, over a suspected package theft. During the exchange, Adams allegedly brandished a knife, prompting the victim to retreat. The victim’s boyfriend intervened in an attempt to protect her, resulting in Adams allegedly inflicting a stab wound to his hand.

Chipley police officers quickly located Adams nearby following the reported incident. Upon arrest, Adams reportedly attempted to discard both the knife and a glass pipe, the latter believed to be associated with drug use. Officers recovered the items, and Adams was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

Adams has been booked into the Washington County Jail on multiple charges, including:

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon

Petit Theft

Possession of Drug Equipment

Destruction of Evidence

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available.