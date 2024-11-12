Wausau town election set for early December

The Town of Wausau will hold its general election on Tuesday, December 10 at the Wausau Town Hall, located at 1607 Second Avenue. Candidates must be town residents for at least one year and registered voters with the Washington County Supervisor of Elections. Qualifying periods are set for November 11 through the 14, November 18 through the 21, and November 25. Candidate packets can be picked up at the Wausau Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or questions, contact Wausau Town Hall at (850) 638-1781.

