Chipley Police arrest suspect following stabbing incident on 2nd Street
Wausau town election set for early December
Sam Mitchell Library seeks restoration
Tourist Development Tax voted down
Abortion rights amendment defeated 
Recreational pot proposal falls short
Washington County News Student Athletes of the week: Nikeyvian “Keybo” Decree and Lena Tice
When life hands you sugar cane
Tommy’s Tires to hold car show for Toys for Tots
Meet the Washington County Animal Control Officers  
Tue. Nov 12th, 2024
Wausau town election set for early December

By Staff Report Nov 12, 2024 0 Comments

The Town of Wausau will hold its general election on Tuesday, December 10 at the Wausau Town Hall, located at 1607 Second Avenue. Candidates must be town residents for at least one year and registered voters with the Washington County Supervisor of Elections. Qualifying periods are set for November 11 through the 14, November 18 through the 21, and November 25. Candidate packets can be picked up at the Wausau Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or questions, contact Wausau Town Hall at (850) 638-1781.

By Staff Report

Staff Report Nov 12, 2024
Jim Saunders Nov 6, 2024
Recreational pot proposal falls short

Staff Report Nov 6, 2024

VES music program dreams big

VHS awarded culinary grant 