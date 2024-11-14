Two men arrested on drug charges and introducing contraband into a detention facility
Thu. Nov 14th, 2024
Crime News

Two men arrested on drug charges and introducing contraband into a detention facility

By Staff Report Nov 14, 2024 0 Comments
Vestus Jordan Mitchell and Gregory Paul Leitner

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies have apprehended two men on multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop early this morning near Union Hill and Poll Road.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initiated the stop after detecting the scent of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The driver, identified as Vestus Jordan Mitchell, 37, was found to be operating the vehicle without a valid license. The passenger, Gregory Paul Leitner, was detained for questioning.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies discovered a green bag containing a clear bulb smoking device with a crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Both Mitchell and Leitner denied ownership of the illegal substances.

Following the discovery, both men were taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. Mitchell was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Leitner faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and introducing contraband into a detention facility. During intake, a metal vial was found concealed in Leitner’s boots, adding to his charges.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

By Staff Report

