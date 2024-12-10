Convicted felon apprehended by WCSO

STAFF REPORT

A man from Chipley is in custody and facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Washington County.

December 8, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of State Road 77 and Bahoma Road. During their interaction with the occupants of the vehicle, deputies noticed illegal items in plain sight. Both individuals in the car were detained for further investigation.

A subsequent search was conducted after a K-9 from the Chipley Police Department alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. The passenger, 51-year-old Eric Lamar Hooks, was suspected of throwing an object from the passenger side of the car as it came to a stop. A small bag containing a white powdery substance was found on the ground, which field-tested positive for cocaine.

The in-car camera footage confirmed the deputies’ suspicions. Hooks was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail, where he faces charges of possession of cocaine and destruction of evidence. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for a previous felony possession of cocaine charge.