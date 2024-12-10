Tue. Dec 10th, 2024
Community Top Stories

Santa is coming to town : Chipley Christmas Festival and Parade is set for December 19

By Hannah Collins Dec 10, 2024 0 Comments
Children made their Christmas wishes with Santa at 2021’s Chipley Christmas Fest and Parade. [CONTRIBUTED]

The town of Chipley is gearing up for its annual Christmas Festival and Parade, set to bring holiday festivities on December 19 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event offers a variety of attractions for all ages, spread across the downtown area.

Families can look forward to children’s games, arts and crafts, inflatables, and an electric train ride with four train cars big enough for kids and adults on 7th Street. For a more traditional experience, a carriage ride will be available on 5th Street.

Children with autism or other disabilities can enjoy a special Santa sensory photo session from 3 to 4 p.m., providing a calm and inclusive opportunity to meet Santa. At 7 p.m., Santa will return for free photo opportunities at the gazebo.

One of the highlights is the parade, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Additional activities include a snow pit on 5th Street for children to play in, a petting zoo, and pony rides on 7th Street.

Throughout the festival, the Chipley Community Band will perform in pods, while the town museum will feature a harpist playing live music. Local businesses are joining the festivities by staying open late, and a variety of arts and crafts vendors will line the streets. Food vendors will also be on-site, making it easy to grab a festive treat while enjoying the event.

The community marks its calendar for a night filled with holiday spirit, community fun, and Christmas tradition.

#Chipley Christmas Fest #Santa Claus

By Hannah Collins

Related Post

Crime Top Stories

Convicted felon apprehended by WCSO

Staff Report Dec 10, 2024
Community Top Stories

Vernon sets date for annual Christmas Bazaar

KINSLEY COOK Dec 9, 2024
Top Stories

Country Oaks FD makes strides in safety

Hannah Collins Dec 9, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Crime Top Stories

Convicted felon apprehended by WCSO

Education

WCSD picks sole receiver of Florida Sunshine State Scholarship

Education

Opportunity for early childhood educators to earn national CDA credential with SEEC program

Business Top Stories

Capturing grit and resilience: Local photographer travels for women’s rodeo event

Community Education Top Stories

60+ toys donated by VES first graders