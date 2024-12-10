Santa is coming to town : Chipley Christmas Festival and Parade is set for December 19

The town of Chipley is gearing up for its annual Christmas Festival and Parade, set to bring holiday festivities on December 19 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event offers a variety of attractions for all ages, spread across the downtown area.

Families can look forward to children’s games, arts and crafts, inflatables, and an electric train ride with four train cars big enough for kids and adults on 7th Street. For a more traditional experience, a carriage ride will be available on 5th Street.

Children with autism or other disabilities can enjoy a special Santa sensory photo session from 3 to 4 p.m., providing a calm and inclusive opportunity to meet Santa. At 7 p.m., Santa will return for free photo opportunities at the gazebo.

One of the highlights is the parade, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Additional activities include a snow pit on 5th Street for children to play in, a petting zoo, and pony rides on 7th Street.

Throughout the festival, the Chipley Community Band will perform in pods, while the town museum will feature a harpist playing live music. Local businesses are joining the festivities by staying open late, and a variety of arts and crafts vendors will line the streets. Food vendors will also be on-site, making it easy to grab a festive treat while enjoying the event.

The community marks its calendar for a night filled with holiday spirit, community fun, and Christmas tradition.