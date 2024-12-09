Vernon sets date for annual Christmas Bazaar

The festive season is here, and the Vernon Community Center is set to host the Vernon’s Hometown Christmas Bazaar on December 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at 2808 Yellow Jacket Drive in Vernon. This event is expected to be a full day for all ages.

Visitors can explore a variety of offerings from local vendors, offering Christmas gifts for families and friends for purchase. Families are invited to enjoy activities designed for kids including inflatable play and games. Also, free hot chocolate will be available to warm up attendees.

In addition, the Christmas Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Following the parade, Santa Claus will make a special appearance for photos, and conversation. “The City of Vernon welcomes everyone to our hometown Christmas, we wish you a Merry Christmas, and remember Christmas calories do not count!” said City Clerk Candice Hodges.

For additional information, contact Vernon City Hall at (850)-535-2444.