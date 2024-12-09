Country Oaks FD makes strides in safety

From left to right, Doctor/Firefighter Rodrigo Fernandez and Nurse/Firefighter Robinson Talavera of Chile touring the Country Oaks Fire Department. [CONTRIBUTED]

Country Oaks Fire Department, led by Chief Troy Cunningham, is making strides to enhance firefighter safety and preparedness with the acquisition of new equipment through state and federal grants.

This July, the department applied for and won a state grant to procure wildland bunker gear, essential for combating brush fires. The new gear is in the final stages of acquisition, replacing equipment that had surpassed the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) 10-year limit, which applies regardless of usage.

“Our bunker gear was over a decade old. It was time to assess what we needed to keep our team safe,” Chief Cunningham explained.

This year marked a significant push by Cunningham to secure grant funding. In addition to the state grant, the department applied for a Firehouse Subs grant—though initially denied, they plan to reapply. They are also pursuing the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG), which closes on December 20th. If secured, the AFG will provide new equipment and additional resources for the department.

As part of the state grant process, Country Oaks underwent and passed a compliance inspection, ensuring the department met all required safety standards.

Chief Cunningham expressed gratitude for the department’s community and regional support. “We have enough support in our department and throughout our area that are willing to help us continue in the right direction,” he said.

Beyond funding efforts, Chief Cunningham attended a cancer summit in Panama City Beach earlier this year. The two-day event provided critical training on protecting firefighters from cancer-causing agents. The summit also hosted firefighters from Chile, where Chief Cunningham engaged with representatives from a country operating entirely with volunteer firefighters—47,000 strong.

The international exchange offered valuable insights, with Chilean firefighters touring departments in Chipley, Sunny Hills, Washington, and Country Oaks.

With the continued push for funding and training, Chief Cunningham and the Country Oaks Fire Department continue their efforts to safeguard their firefighters and serve their community with the highest standards of safety and readiness.