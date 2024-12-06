Lauren Waits commits to Thomas University

Lauren Waits, Chipley High School senior, committed to Thomas University to further her softball athletic career on December 4. CHS softball coach Alex Webb shared his thoughts on Waits’ accomplishment:

Lauren Waits is taking her softball talents to the next level, signing a scholarship to play at Thomas University in Thomasville, Georgia. A four-year starter for the CHS Tigers, Waits has been a cornerstone of the program, excelling both as a second baseman and a pitcher.

Waits, who has been a leader on and off the field, expressed her enthusiasm about the opportunity. “I’m excited to continue playing the sport I love while working toward my college education,” she said.

Chipley High School softball coach Alex Webb praised Waits for her dedication and character. “Thomas University is getting a good player and student, but an even better person,” Webb said. “I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes in the next chapter of her life.”

Waits has been instrumental in the Tigers’ success during her high school career, earning recognition for her athletic ability, work ethic, and sportsmanship. Her signing ceremony was attended by family, friends, teammates, and coaches, all of whom celebrated her achievements and wished her well in her collegiate journey.

Thomas University, a member of the NAIA, is known for its competitive softball program and strong academic opportunities. Waits’ versatility and leadership skills are expected to make an immediate impact on the team. Congratulations to Lauren Waits on her scholarship and the exciting opportunities ahead!