Incarcerated man issued warrant 

STAFF REPORT

Following a report of stolen property from Stanton Drive, a warrant was issued for the arrest of a Chipley man on charges of burglary and theft. Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation after a resident returned home from vacation and discovered that some wiring was missing from their workshop. The suspect had allegedly removed copper wiring from the workshop, causing damage exceeding $6,000.

Further investigation and evidence led authorities to 60-year-old Darryl Bruce Bray, who was already incarcerated in the Washington County Jail on unrelated charges. Based on the evidence gathered, a warrant was obtained and served to Bray. He will remain in custody on additional felony charges of burglary and theft.