Chipley resident charged with grand theft

STAFF REPORT

ARREST MADE IN GRAND THEFT INCIDENT AT WALMART SUPERCENTER

An individual was taken into custody following a theft incident at the Walmart Supercenter in Chipley on December 12.

At approximately 10:05 PM, law enforcement responded to a report of a possible theft at the store. Upon arrival, they detained the suspect, identified as Kellie Millard, in the parking lot. Walmart staff reported that Millard was seen loading a shopping cart with merchandise and exiting the store without attempting to pay.

The total value of the items recovered from Millard’s possession was $3,852.69, and these items were returned to Walmart staff after being removed from the suspect’s vehicle. Millard also resisted law enforcement during the incident by refusing to comply with lawful commands and resisting placement into a patrol vehicle.

She has been charged with grand theft for willfully and intentionally attempting to remove goods valued over $750 from a place of business without payment. Additionally, she has been charged with resisting an officer without violence for her actions during the detention process.